After going behind to a shock fourth minute opener in Braga, and then again before half-time, Leicester managed to haul themselves back in contention for the second time in their Europa League tie.

The Foxes were consistently looking for an opening against a stubborn Braga defence, and with 12 minutes to go they finally made the breakthrough.

Some excellent work down the left side eventually saw Brendan Rodgers’ side work an opening, and it gave Luke Thomas the easiest of chances.

Pictures from RMC Sport