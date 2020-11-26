Which Premier League stadiums can host fans again after new tier restrictions?

The end of lockdown on December 2nd means we can finally see the return of fans to football matches in the UK for the first time since March.
The coronavirus pandemic has led to games being played behind closed doors for some time now, though new rules coming into place next week will mean at least some small crowds can now come back.
This is undoubtedly a welcome move as football is simply not the same without crowds present, though some teams will have to continue to play in empty stadiums in parts of the country where rates of COVID-19 are higher.
See below for a full list of the clubs who can welcome back fans and which ones will have to continue to play behind closed doors for the time being…
2000 fans allowed
Arsenal
Fulham
Liverpool
Tottenham
Chelsea
West Ham
Crystal Palace
Everton
Brighton
Southampton
Behind closed doors
Aston Villa
Burnley
Leeds
Leicester
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle
Sheffield United
West Brom
Wolves
In theory, if any regions can move into tier 1 in the future, crowds of up to 4000 spectators could be allowed again.
For now, however, the vast majority of the country is in tier 2, meaning just 2000 can attend events such as this.
With recent positive news on coronavirus vaccines, one can hope that bigger crowds will soon be present once again by spring or summer.