Barcelona very optimistic about completing Liverpool transfer raid

Barcelona are reportedly very optimistic about sealing the transfer of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in the near future.

The Netherlands international has been a star performer for Liverpool for a number of years now, playing a key role in their recent Premier League and Champions League triumphs.

Wijnaldum will be out of contract at the end of the season, however, and Don Balon report that Barcelona are now confident of being able to snap him up as they are free to negotiate a summer move for him from January onwards.

That would at least see Liverpool keep hold of Wijnaldum until the end of the season, but it would undoubtedly be a blow for the Reds to see the 30-year-old leave Anfield ahead of the following campaign.

Ronald Koeman could do well to bring Wijnaldum to the Nou Camp, however, with the Catalan giants in need of a rebuilding job after a difficult few months.

Koeman worked with Wijnaldum when he was manager of the Dutch national team and the pair could strike up a strong relationship again at Barca.