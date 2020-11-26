Despite a superb result and performance in the Champions League this week, Man United still look far from the finished article.

You only need look at their erratic Premier League form to know that something has got to change soon for the Red Devils in order for them to be able to propel themselves up the league table.

Whether that be a change of manager or playing personnel, United are running out of time this season to get it right.

Defensively, they’ve been shocking, but former United striker, Dimitar Berbatov, thinks they should take a leaf out of Chelsea’s book, the Blues having recently signed 36-year-old Brazilian, Thiago Silva.

“There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Sergio Ramos, according to reports both the player and club are yet to come to an agreement on a new contract,” he wrote in his Betfair column.

“With Ramos 34-years-old, they are probably fighting over a one year or two year contract.

“Thiago Silva, who is even older at 36-years-old has proven that it is never too late to move to the Premier League and so far it is working out well for the Brazilian.

“I’m sure if Ramos wanted to move to a club like United then it would work out well for him too.

“He’s in great shape, he’s still a world class defender and in my opinion there’s still a lot of football left in him.”

There’s no suggestion that Real Madrid would be willing to get rid of Ramos, but the carrot of one last big pay day could see the Spaniard persuaded to swap the Santiago Bernabeu for Old Trafford.

He would certainly shake things up in the United back line.