#ConteOut trends in Italy as poll shows majority of fans think Inter Milan boss should get the boot

As reported by Football Italia, #ConteOut is trending in Italy in wake of Inter Milan’s San Siro defeat to Real Madrid.

Conte, whose Chelsea side were electrifying during his debut campaign in charge of the club, fell short of delivering the Serie A crown last term, and certainly doesn’t look as though he’ll be able to do so this time around.

In addition, Inter’s Champions League campaign has crumbled before their eyes. After defeat to Real Madrid in Italy midweek, a third-place finish and Europa League spot is the best they could hope for.

As a result, as reported by Football Italia, the hashtag #ConteOut is trending in Italy, with some Inter fans clearly not content with their side’s performances under the former Juventus man’s stewardship.

In addition to that, Football Italia sent out a poll asking whether Inter should pull the plug on Conte’s reign. At the time of writing ‘Yes’ has the majority, with 53.2% of the vote.

There could be trouble ahead for Antonio!

