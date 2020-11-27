Arsenal hope Dani Ceballos success will allow them to sign Real Madrid star on loan in January

It makes sense that clubs will look to loan out their players if they aren’t playing enough in the first team, but they also need to make sure they’re sending the players to a team who will look after them.

It’s why we often see the same clubs dealing with each other in the loan market, so there’s some hope at Arsenal that Dani Ceballos’ successful loan spell will open the door for more Real Madrid players to make the switch.

Isco’s situation is such a strange one because he would be seen as a genuine superstar if he played for almost any other club in Europe, but he’s not an automatic starter in Madrid and it could be argued that he’s just not a natural fit for their team.

He needs to be the main creator in the side but he often gets forced out wide where he can get lost, so Arsenal fans will be interested to see that Defensa Central have reported that Isco could be on the move to The Emirates.

It’s believed that both sides would be happy for a simple loan move just now, before deciding at the end of the season if they want to open negotiations about a permanent deal.

Isco is desperate to leave and play on a regular basis to ensure he gets into the Spain team for the Euros, while Arsenal need a proper creative force in their midfield so it could be perfect.

If this does happen then it’s easy to see him having an outstanding second half to the year and Euros which will inevitably price Arsenal out of the permanent transfer next summer, but that’s something to worry about at a later date.