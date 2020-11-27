Menu

Arsenal first Premier League side to have fans return to confines of stadium – as soon as next Thursday

As reported by the Guardian, Arsenal will be the first Premier League team to welcome fans back to their stadium for the first time since the Spring.

Supporters of all Premier League clubs have been forced to stay home and watch from their own sofas since the coronavirus pandemic began and gripped the world.

While the decision to ban them from attending fixtures was for their own safety, it’s frustrating nonetheless, with thousands across the country desperate for their football fix.

Fear not, though, after a government announcement, a limited number of fans will be allowed to return. As per the Guardian, the Gunners faithful will be the first to do so.

If we’re not counting Brighton’s pre-season friendly against Chelsea, with it not being a competitive fixture, Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna will be the first top-level game with fans within the confines of the stadium, as the Guardian report.

There’s no doubt that the Arsenal players will be delighted to have even a small number of supporters back in the stadium and cheering them on. It’s been some time!

