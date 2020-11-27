It should’ve been a night of celebration for Arsenal, after the Gunners eased into the knockout stages of the Europa League with a comfortable win over Molde.

Not only that, but news that there could be 2,000 supporters at the Emirates Stadium next Thursday for another European assignment should’ve put a spring in the step.

Before that match, however, Mikel Arteta has to prepare for the Sunday evening game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and those preparations could have been severely hampered by what happened after the game against the Norwegian side.

According to Sky Sports, because of severe fog, the entire Arsenal squad and backroom staff had to spend an extra night in Norway, meaning that they wouldn’t fly back to London until Friday morning at the earliest.

Given that there won’t be much more than 48 hours between the time they land back in the country and their kick-off time on Sunday, Arteta will need to amend his usual training routines to ensure that the players still have maximum rest before the match.

It’s a scenario that’s hardly ideal.