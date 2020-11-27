This Sunday, Barcelona face an Osasuna side that are just a point behind them in the La Liga table.

Having lost three matches in the Spanish top-flight already, the Catalans can ill afford to lose another, and they can be assured that Osasuna won’t roll over at the Camp Nou.

Indeed, it was against precisely this opponent last season when Lionel Messi fired a broadside at Quique Setien after the match, one in which they lost to a 94th minute winner.

With Ronald Koeman having taken over from the Cantabrian in the summer, one might’ve expected a swift turnaround in results and performances, but in truth, Barca’s start under the Dutchman has been anything but.

However, there’s one particular stat that Barca fans will be holding onto in the hope that history repeats itself.

According to Sport, the blaugranes haven’t started this poorly in a league season since the 1991/92 campaign.

There was a reaction from the players at roughly the same point, and the team went on to lift their first-ever European Cup at Wembley at the end of the season – courtesy of a Koeman free-kick.