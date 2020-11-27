As we hurtle towards another winter transfer window, Manchester United are just one club that need to position themselves well enough to ensure that they don’t again miss out of any of their reported targets.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that, given the opportunity to sign one or two high-quality players in January, his United side could look markedly different from the one that’s started off the 2020/21 campaign poorly.

As long as he’s still in the manager’s position by then, the ability of the club to capture their targets could be the difference in the Norwegian being around for some time to come, or being given his marching orders at some point.

One player whom they were extensively linked with during the summer was Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

According to journalist, Fabrizio Romano, via his Here We Go podcast (subscription required) and cited by the Daily Mail, the Red Devils haven’t given up hope of signing the Frenchman.

The stumbling block would appear to be the length of the deal, as was the case in the summer.

The Daily Mail report that United are only interested in a short-term deal, whilst the Catalan outfit hope to acquire between £60m-£70m for the Frenchman’s services.