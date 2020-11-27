Barcelona to battle Liverpool for experienced free agent after admitting defeat on Eric Garcia

You would expect that any club would take a transfer fee once it becomes clear that a fringe player plans to leave for free, but it’s not like Man City need the money that would come from the nominal fee.

Eric Garcia isn’t a regular member of the City first team so it would make sense to sell him now if he won’t sign a new contract, although a report from Spanish outlet Sport has indicated that Barca won’t be able to sign him in January.

It’s believed that Barca still think they could sign Garcia for free next summer, but City want too much money to sell him now so they need to look at short term alternatives.

Another team who desperately need defensive cover after a few key injuries is Liverpool, so both teams are now being tipped to battle it out to sign Argentine defender Ezequiel Garay on a free transfer.

The 34 year old is vastly experienced although he was always fairly slow, so you have to think his lack of pace would be an issue at the highest level.

He would at least provide a reliable option to see both teams through to the end of the season, but he won’t be anything more than a stop-gap signing.