Bizarre reports suggest Joleon Lescott has accidentally agreed to play in a huge Copa Del Rey game for Racing Murcia

Unless you’re an avid follower of Spanish football then it’s unlikely that Racing Murcia will mean a lot to you, but they’re having a really good go at getting into the press just now.

They’ve been drawn against Levante in the Copa Del Rey so it’s a chance to earn a decent scalp, and the board have clearly decided that they need some star power to help them through.

Initially they were hoping to sign former Barcelona legend Samuel Eto’o up for the game, where he would come out of retirement just for that one fixture.

Unfortunately that doesn’t look like it’s going to go through, so they’ve gone for the next natural choice when you think about retired megastars…. Joleon Lescott.

The story gets much weirder as The Daily Mail have indicated that Lescott didn’t really mean to sign up for this – he thought it was simply a deal to play in an exhibition friendly but he’s actually going to go up against some good players in a competitive fixture.

The 38 year old has been retired for three years and it’s clear he’s not really up for this, but the club have already announced this is happening so he might not have a choice:

Apparently another Man City player in Mario Balotelli is being touted as a potential signing for the game so this could be must-watch stuff, although maybe not for the right reasons.