Book Review – Footmatics: The Improbable Rise of Dudley FC

We all need a bit of escapism from time to time, and never more so than during the lockdowns this year.

Ahmed Ejaz, who grew up in Dudley in the West Midlands, decided to put pen to paper and write the fictional tale of his local non-league club, Dudley FC, and their battle for Premier League glory in the 2049/50 season, in order to inspire young people from the town and give them a lift in order to help get them through the next set of Government measures.

The premise of the book is that Dudley FC are struggling for finances meaning that they’re unable to keep pace with the likes of Man City and Chelsea.

In order to bridge a widening gap, Dudley’s manager, Glen Dixon, enlists the help of a young, nerdy maths student from the town, and his acumen is used to help decide which players should be bought and which tactics to use in order to move up the Premier League table.

Ejaz deftly weaves the narrative from start to finish ensuring that the book is a real page turner.

As Dudley’s improbable rise continues, so the excitement builds, and readers will delight in the way in which they’ll identify with their local heroes and their struggles and successes.

It’s certainly a book to appeal to secondary school age children and that’s exactly Ejaz’s intention.

“I wanted to get a story out there that young adults in this town would really love reading and identify with,” he said.

“When I grew up here I was more into football in secondary school than vampires or wizards and so I decided to target a similar audience. I really hope school kids in the town love reading this.”

Footmatics: The Improbable Rise of Dudley FC was released in November 2020, and is available now via the Footmatics website.