Current club furiously drop Arsenal target from squad after he refuses to train

Although clubs should really hold all the power when it comes to transfers, players know they can make life difficult and force a move if they start acting up.

It looked like Houssem Aouar was destined to move to Arsenal this summer so it was a surprise when he was still a Lyon player at the end of the transfer window, although it was inevitable that the rumours would spring up again in January.

Arsenal did sign Thomas Partey but there’s still a place in the midfield for Aouar as well, so it’s interesting to see that Goal have linked him with a move to the Emirates again.

It also looks like tensions are strained between the midfielder and Lyon with L’Equipe reporting that they plan to leave him out of the squad for their next game after he refused to train with the team.

It sounds like he was furious with the state of the pitch and refused to join in with his teammates, but Lyon are clearly unhappy with him judging by that reaction.

If a player wants to force an exit then they need to create some tension with the club and Aouar has managed to make that happen, so it will be interesting to see if this stand-off continues or if he’ll be reinstated to the team soon.

It’s also not a great look for any potential buyers because there’s every chance he’ll do this in a couple of years if a bigger club comes in for him again, but that never seems to put teams off for some reason.