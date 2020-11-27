Menu

Chelsea set to hold talks with agent of Bayern Munich star in January

Bild reporter Christian Falk has revealed that David Alaba’s agent will hold talks with Chelsea in January over a possible move to Stamford Bridge.

Alaba’s contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire in the summer of 2021, with agent Pini Zahavi in charge of engineering the Austrian’s next step in his career.

At 28-years-old, Alaba is still at the top of his game, and you have to think that top clubs across Europe will be keen on securing his signature if he is to leave the Allianz.

As per Bild reporter Christian Falk, who tends to be gospel when it comes to Bayern news, Chelsea are in the hunt to sign the centre-back-cum-left-back-cum-midfielder.

The tweet from Falk does also mention that PSG are also in the race, as you would expect with a player of his calibre potentially available on a free.

Chelsea have already benefited from strengthening their defence with a Bosman acquisition, with Thiago Silva completing transforming Frank Lampard’s back-line.

Signing Alaba would be another huge stride towards Chelsea reasserting their intent in England and Europe. Only time will tell if their efforts to sign him will prove fruitful.

