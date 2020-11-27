Diego Maradona funeral takes place in private as grieving fans flock to streets of Buenos Aires

Diego Maradona was laid to rest on Thursday in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family, report Sky Sports.

Maradona, one of the greatest players and iconic characters ever to grace the game of football, sadly passed away this week after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Tributes have flooded in from far and wide, with everyone sharing their Maradona anecdotes and reminiscing over their favourite moments.

He was a true great of the game.

As reported by Sky Sports, Maradona has now been put in his resting place in Argentina alongside the graves of his parents.

The funeral itself was attended only by close friends and his family, but fans gathered in their masses to watch as the hearse passed by.

Maradona, who endured a string of health problems prior to his passing, is now at peace, but the mourning will be long-lived.

An irreplaceable player and person. Football will never forget.