Video: Diego Maradona’s heart of gold on full display in beautiful clip with double amputee

A truly brilliant video shared by SPORTbible of Diego Maradona training a double amputee epitomises what a great man he was.

The football world remains in shock following the passing of Maradona, with the state of mourning set to continue for the weeks and months ahead.

His impact on the game will never be forgotten.

While Maradona will predominantly be remembered for his brilliance as a player, it’s also important to highlight what a great person, if a little troubled, he was.

Maradona had a heart of gold, with this video shared by SPORTbible testament to that.

It’s difficult to watch that video without getting a little emotional.

It’s an old cliche, but you oftentimes don’t appreciate what you have until it’s lost.

We in England spent so many years bemoaning a single handball, completely insignificant in the grand scheme of things, instead of appreciating what an incredible player and person he was.

One thing’s for sure – we’re all appreciating it now.

Rest in peace, Diego.

