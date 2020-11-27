Didier Drogba and Romelu Lukaku take to Instagram to make light of mutual hair loss

Didier Drogba took to Instagram to share a couple of snaps with former Chelsea teammate Romelu Lukaku – and highlight the pair’s lack of hair.

When Chelsea signed Lukaku almost a decade ago, you could be forgiven for thinking that they had signed their natural replacement for Drogba himself.

Strong, combative and utterly devastating in front of goal, the comparisons were inevitable, but Drogba’s prolonged presence ultimately blocked Lukaku’s route into the starting eleven.

Fast forward all these years, with both of them long departed from Stamford Bridge, Drogba and Lukaku have reunited to celebrate their respective hair loss.

Both players had huge amounts of hair on their heads at Chelsea and now there’s barely a follicle in sight, as they were quick to highlight in the second picture in Drogba’s Instagram post.

While Drogba is an icon and will always be considered one of the best Premier League strikers ever, Lukaku is actually surpassing the Ivorian in terms of producing significant numbers season after season.

He still has a long way to go before eclipsing the Chelsea legend’s legacy, though. First of all, he needs to win a Champions League final singlehandedly…