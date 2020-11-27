Former England centre-back makes bizarre return to football with Spanish third division side

In a bizarre turn of events, former Manchester City and England defender Joleon Lescott has signed for tier three Spanish side Racing Murcia.

The latter stages of Lescott’s career were plagued by injury, but when in his prime, the now 38-year-old was a formidable centre-back. It’s why the newly cash-rich Manchester City made their move to sign him from Everton.

Lescott made 26 appearances for England over a six-year stint with the national team, which is no mean feat, before announcing his retirement from football at the end of 2017 after departing Sunderland.

However, bizarrely, Lescott has returned to the game three years later. Spanish tier three side Racing Murcia confirmed that they have signed the defender, who will feature for them in the Copa Del Rey against Levante.

It is unclear how long Lescott’s contract with Racing Murcia stretches for, or how on Earth this move was engineered, but he’s back in the game, and set to take on La Liga competition in the cup.