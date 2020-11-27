Frank Lampard tips spurs duo to smash Premier League record he holds with Didier Drogba

Former players in any sport will always claim to be delighted when someone excels and breaks their long-held records, but they must be gutted about it deep down.

One of the weird things about stats is that because there are just so many going around, it means that every player will end up holding some kind of record for something.

Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba do currently hold an impressive record when it comes to combining for Premier League goals, although it was confirmed a few weeks ago that Spurs duo Son and Kane were quickly closing in on it:

29 – Tottenham pair Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have combined for 29 Premier League goals, with only Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard managing more (36). Wavelength. pic.twitter.com/d79bZuMNTh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 26, 2020

Frank Lampard was asked about this possibility of this being broken in his press conference before Chelsea played Spurs this weekend, and it’s pretty clear that he expects them to break that record pretty soon:

Is Lampard worried about conceding his and Drogba’s top flight goals record to Kane and Son?

The pair haven’t directly combined for a goal since that game so it would be an almighty disaster for Chelsea if they managed to ship eight to allow it to be broken this weekend, but it might be gone by the end of the season.