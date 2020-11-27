The upheaval at Barcelona continues, with just over a month until the January transfer window opens and just under two until a new president is appointed.

Anyone associated with the club will surely be hoping that once a new era dawns, that these past 12 months can be consigned to history.

It’s safe to say that 2020 has been one of the worst years in the Catalan club’s history, with one problem after another festering, but it’s still not over and there appears to be more trouble ahead.

According to Don Balon, one of either Antoine Griezmann or Philippe Coutinho will leave the club.

Both cost well in excess of €100m, and neither have come close to justifying that price tag.

What’s more, the Spanish outlet also note that captain, Lionel Messi, has had his say on the matter and has, apparently, made it very clear that the club should retain the Brazilian and sell the Frenchman, as he believes the latter is a toxic influence in the dressing room.

If those reports are to be believed, it only gives rise to the assumption that Messi rules the Camp Nou roost.

However, any presidential candidate worth their salt will want to make his continuation at the club one of the cornerstones of their project.