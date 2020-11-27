Huge injury blow for Real Madrid as key player ruled out with another injury just weeks after return from long-term absence

Dani Carvajal will never go down as a Galatico or even as an exciting part of the Real Madrid team, but he’s such an important player.

He was missing for a few months and it was clear that Real didn’t have a viable alternative for him, so the defence was patched up with players like Lucas Vasquez playing in a make-shift role.

His return from injury a few weeks ago made a huge difference to the side and the defence looked instantly more solid, while his presence does offer the left full back a greater licence to get forward because he has the discipline to tuck in and play for the team.

Unfortunately for Real their website has issued an update today to say that Carvajal has gone down with yet another injury.

At this point it’s simply described as a muscle injury to the short right adductor and there’s no timescale given for a recover, so hopefully it’s just a short term thing, but there will be an anxious wait for more news.