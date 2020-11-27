“I prefer Liverpool” – Young star dubbed the next Vincent Kompany wants to move to Anfield

It rarely works out when a young player is dubbed the next version of a former legend, but it certainly shows that they’ve impressed so far in their career.

Jurgen Klopp has a tough decision to make when it comes to finding cover for the defence in January because any signing will know they won’t be first choice once Gomez, Matip and van Dijk are all fit.

It means that any new signing would either need to be a short-term fix or someone who’s versatile, so the second option could make a lot of sense here.

A report from Goal has confirmed that Liverpool are looking at Anderlecht defender Marco Kana who’s being dubbed as the next Vincent Kompany, but he can also play anywhere in the centre of midfield too.

He’s only 18 but he’s quickly established himself as a first team player with the Belgian giants, while a report from Walfoot picked up some of his quotes about a potential move to Anfield.

He said “Currently, I prefer Liverpool. They really dominate everything” so it’s obvious that he would be up for the move, while he’s the kind of signing that could make sense in the long term too.

Liverpool are being linked with a lot of defenders just now so it’s not clear how much interest there is, but signing a young, versatile player looks like a better option that a veteran on a short term deal.