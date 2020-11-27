Incredible Edouard Mendy stat proves his signing was transfer masterstroke from Chelsea

Edouard Mendy has been an absolute revelation for Chelsea since signing from Rennes over the summer, and this stat shared by the Premier League on Twitter is testament to that.

Mendy was relatively unknown before signing for the West London outfit. The Blues were in dire need of a new goalkeeper, with Kepa Arrizabalaga costing Frank Lampard points on an almost weekly basis, with Mendy drafted in from Petr Cech’s former employers Rennes.

Few knew what to expect from the keeper, who was on the fringes of the French game before signing for Rennes. However, even those who saw him in action during his time across the channel couldn’t have expected his start to life at Stamford Bridge to be this impressive.

Since his arrival in the Premier League, no goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets in England’s top flight. In fact, Mendy has only conceded in three games in all competitions since becoming a Blue. With a save percentage like this, it’s easy to see why he’s been able to keep his record so impressive.

No #PL goalkeeper has made more saves (41) than @NUFC‘s @KarlDarlow this season ? Only Edouard Mendy (87.5%) has a better save percentage than Darlow (72.2%)#CRYNEW pic.twitter.com/b9h0mp7scW — Premier League (@premierleague) November 27, 2020

To save 87.5% of the shots you face is quite remarkable. Of course, the credit has to be shared with Thiago Silva and the rest of Chelsea’s back-line, but Mendy is the last line of defence for the Premier League title challengers, and he’s proving to be a much more reliable one than Kepa – that’s for sure!