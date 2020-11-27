With just under a couple of months before Barcelona’s membership go to the polls to vote in a new president, former Barca chief, Joan Laporta, via Lluis Carrasco, his campaign manager, has announced his intention to stand again.

Sport report that Carrasco has already taken to social media to announce the candidacy.

“7 candidates, a president. If you want Barca to be Barca again, Laporta arrives with the strength and endorsement of our history,” the message read.

“Running your campaign, a privilege. If you want Barca, follow him!”

Laporta won’t officially announce anything until Monday, November 30, which just so happens to be the day after Barca celebrate 121 years since its founding.

Although he was beaten in the last elections in 2015 by Josep Maria Bartomeu, Laporta does have the advantage of being at the helm of the club during arguably its most successful ever period.

More Stories / Latest News Didier Drogba and Romelu Lukaku take to Instagram to make light of mutual hair loss ‘Would have made Sheffield United’ – The story behind the collapse of Diego Maradona’s move to the Blades Video: ‘Small steps in the right direction’ – Klopp welcomes the return of fans to football stadiums

Bringing in Pep Guardiola to coach the first team turned out to be a masterstroke, and with the likes of Leo Messi, Carles Puyol, Xavi and others known to retain an affection for him, it’s entirely possible that 11 years after he was ousted from the position by Sandro Rosell, he could return.