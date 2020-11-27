Frank Lampard gives key update on summer signing’s Chelsea future

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Chelsea have an option to extend Thiago Silva’s contract by another season.

Silva has been a revelation for Chelsea so far this campaign. Though when he signed for the club in the summer we knew that he had been one of the best defenders of his generation, now 36, you wondered just how much the Brazilian had left in the tank.

Those questions have quick been answered, with Silva wasting no time transforming Chelsea’s back-line into what is now statistically the sturdiest in the league. His reading of the game in particular is absolutely world-class.

That’s why it will come as such great news to Chelsea fans that, while speaking ahead of the Blues’ clash with Tottenham this weekend, Lampard confirmed that the club have an option to keep the veteran around at Stamford Bridge beyond his initial one-year deal.

Lampard confirms there is an option to extend Thiago Silva’s contract by another year. #CHETOT — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 27, 2020

Chelsea would be mad not to take that option. With Virgil Van Dijk currently sidelined with a knee injury, they boast arguably the best centre-back in the Premier League, and didn’t have to pay a penny to acquire him.

This could be an indication, along with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s form for AC Milan, that with evolution in smart dieting and sports science, players are able to compete at the top level for longer than they were previously.