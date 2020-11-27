Menu

Frank Lampard gives update on Chelsea star duo ahead of Tottenham clash

Chelsea FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Frank Lampard has given an update on the condition of Chelsea’s squad ahead of their clash with Tottenham this weekend – and it all looks positive for the Blues.

Chelsea against Tottenham is always a fixture to look out for on the calendar, but this one has an added flavour this time around. It’s master against student, with Jose Mourinho taking on Frank Lampard, with both sides hoping to challenge for the Premier League title this term.

MORE: Chelsea set to hold talks with agent of Bayern Munich star in January

Both Chelsea and Spurs have been two of the most in-form teams in the league in recent weeks, thus this one promises to be a real contest, especially when it looks as though two of Chelsea’s finest will be available for selection, having not been last time out in the league.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid legend urges his former club to go in a different direction amid interest in Erling Haaland
Man United ace makes interesting comments about Barcelona interest given their current transfer desperation
Man United given a 90% chance of signing free agent star but his arrival would surely result in one high profile departure

Havertz had a run-out against Rennes midweek after returning from coronavirus isolation, but Pulisic hasn’t featured since pulling out of the Burnley game during the warm-up.

It remains to be seen whether either of them will be in good enough condition to start the game, but considering the magnitude of the contest, you have to think it likely that both will feature at some point.

More Stories Christian Pulisic Frank Lampard Kai Havertz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.