Frank Lampard gives update on Chelsea star duo ahead of Tottenham clash

Frank Lampard has given an update on the condition of Chelsea’s squad ahead of their clash with Tottenham this weekend – and it all looks positive for the Blues.

Chelsea against Tottenham is always a fixture to look out for on the calendar, but this one has an added flavour this time around. It’s master against student, with Jose Mourinho taking on Frank Lampard, with both sides hoping to challenge for the Premier League title this term.

Both Chelsea and Spurs have been two of the most in-form teams in the league in recent weeks, thus this one promises to be a real contest, especially when it looks as though two of Chelsea’s finest will be available for selection, having not been last time out in the league.

Lampard starts by reporting Christian Pulisic is back in contention and Kai Havertz is available having played some minutes on Tuesday. ‘We’re in good shape,’ Lampard adds. #CHETOT — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 27, 2020

Havertz had a run-out against Rennes midweek after returning from coronavirus isolation, but Pulisic hasn’t featured since pulling out of the Burnley game during the warm-up.

It remains to be seen whether either of them will be in good enough condition to start the game, but considering the magnitude of the contest, you have to think it likely that both will feature at some point.