Menu

“Diego Maradona was my idol” – Chelsea boss Lampard’s presser tribute to late football legend

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed that the late Diego Maradona was his idol when he was young.

The football world is in a state of shock and mourning following the passing of Maradona. A legend of the game, a character like no other and a man who brought us so many iconic moments, and of course, controversies.

One of said controversies was the famous ‘Hand of God’ against England in the 1986 World Cup, which Argentina went on to win. Though Lampard, eight at the time, is old enough to have watched it, he clearly held no grudge.

MORE: Chelsea set to hold talks with agent of Bayern Munich star in January

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, with Chelsea taking on Tottenham this weekend, Lampard detailed how Maradona was the player he idolised when he was a youngster vying to make it in the game.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid legend urges his former club to go in a different direction amid interest in Erling Haaland
Man United ace makes interesting comments about Barcelona interest given their current transfer desperation
Man United given a 90% chance of signing free agent star but his arrival would surely result in one high profile departure

Lampard too went on to become one of the greats of the game. When you are watching a player of Maradona’s calibre as a kid, you’re learning from the very best, that’s for sure.

This is an incredibly classy and touching tribute from Lampard, who though he was never fortunate enough to share a pitch with Maradona, clearly has a great amount of appreciation for what an extraordinary player he was.

It can’t be said enough – rest in paradise, Diego.

More Stories Diego Maradona Frank Lampard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.