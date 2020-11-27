“Diego Maradona was my idol” – Chelsea boss Lampard’s presser tribute to late football legend

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed that the late Diego Maradona was his idol when he was young.

The football world is in a state of shock and mourning following the passing of Maradona. A legend of the game, a character like no other and a man who brought us so many iconic moments, and of course, controversies.

One of said controversies was the famous ‘Hand of God’ against England in the 1986 World Cup, which Argentina went on to win. Though Lampard, eight at the time, is old enough to have watched it, he clearly held no grudge.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, with Chelsea taking on Tottenham this weekend, Lampard detailed how Maradona was the player he idolised when he was a youngster vying to make it in the game.

Lampard on Maradona: “Diego Maradona was my idol growing up. He was a person who was the player on the world stage that made me fall in love with the game.” “He is a footballing god.”

#CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) November 27, 2020

Lampard too went on to become one of the greats of the game. When you are watching a player of Maradona’s calibre as a kid, you’re learning from the very best, that’s for sure.

This is an incredibly classy and touching tribute from Lampard, who though he was never fortunate enough to share a pitch with Maradona, clearly has a great amount of appreciation for what an extraordinary player he was.

It can’t be said enough – rest in paradise, Diego.