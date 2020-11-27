Liverpool ace reveals dressing room are “desperate to play the next game” after Atalanta shock

Ahead of this weekend’s clash with Brighton, Liverpool defender Neco Williams expressed his, and the team’s, desire to get back out on the pitch.

Williams was part of the Liverpool side that were defeated 2-0 by Atalanta in the Champions League midweek. Jurgen Klopp’s men have been near unbeatable on their home turf, setting a new club record for unbeaten home league games against Leicester, but faltered straight after on the European stage.

Williams, who has been drafted into the side following injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez, didn’t put in his best display against the Serie A side, but is determined to get back out there against Brighton and put it right. He’s quoted by the official Liverpool website looking ahead to the Premier League fixture:

“Whenever you lose a game, you’re desperate to play the next game and prove to people that we can put it right. I think that is one of the main things with the lads we’ve got now – as soon as we lose a game, we just want to play the next game, to win and to keep carrying on that success.”

Klopp will likely have no choice but to start Williams against Brighton, with his options drastically thinned. He’ll be expecting a much better showing from the right-back, and the rest of his teammates who fell short against Atalanta. Only time will tell if they will be successful in producing one.