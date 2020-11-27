“We all need a chance” – Liverpool star announces self-named charity offering support to youngsters

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has set up a charity in hope of providing support for ‘socially-deprived and critically-ill children’, as Sky Sports report.

Robertson’s influence on the field of play for both Liverpool and Scotland has been almost immeasurable in recent seasons. He appears to be intent on taking that position of influence and using it as a force for change off the field, just as Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has done in 2020.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Scotsman has set up a charity in his own name, ‘AR26’, which will provide support for children, especially those in socially-deprived areas, to ensure that they are provided with the necessary platform to succeed in life. Methods of support include free football training and job opportunities, as per Sky Sports.

It’s a commendable move by Robertson, who looks to be another of the expanding breed of footballer who doesn’t see it appropriate to do nothing, rather crucial to use their privilege to help those less fortunate. The Liverpool defender is quoted by Sky Sports providing further insight into the campaign:

“Throughout my career, I have always tried to help support charities and good causes whenever I could, but I wanted to do more.”

“There are many parts of my life that make me feel blessed and privileged, but without a doubt the most significant of all is the encouragement, help and support of a loving family, amazing friends and brilliant coaches. Without them – and without luck – my circumstances could have been so different.”

“It’s because of this that I am excited and honoured to be part of an incredible team launching a charity focused on helping young people in Scotland. AR26 will look to provide support and opportunities for those who, through no fault of their own, feel left behind and, in some cases, abandoned.”

“Opportunity should be a basic human right for everyone. To deny young people in Scotland equality of opportunity is to undermine our future. My own experiences have taught me that none of us can achieve anything on our own. We all need other people, we all need help, we all need support – and more than anything – we all need a chance.”

Good on you, Robbo!