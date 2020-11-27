Summer signing Nathan Ake has returned to Manchester City training after picking up an injury over the international break.

Ake left the field of play with a suspected hamstring injury while featuring for the Netherlands in a draw with Spain over the previous set of international fixtures.

The centre-back, signed from relegated Bournemouth in the summer for what Sky Sports reported to be a £41M transfer fee, has not featured for City since.

However, it looks as though his return is on the horizon. Ahead of City’s clash with Burnley tomorrow, City took to Twitter to share a number of snaps from training.

One of which showed Ake back in Man City gear and back out on the pitch with his teammates.

Something that a number of City fans in the replies were clearly delighted to see…

City have not had the start to the season that Pep Guardiola will have hoped for. In fairness, the Spaniard has had several injuries to contend with so far this campaign.

Though, so has Jurgen Klopp, and Liverpool are still keeping pace at the top of the Premier League table – so can excuses really be made for City going forward?