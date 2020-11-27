Menu

Manchester City £41M summer signing snapped in training after returning from hamstring injury

Manchester City
Posted by

Summer signing Nathan Ake has returned to Manchester City training after picking up an injury over the international break.

Ake left the field of play with a suspected hamstring injury while featuring for the Netherlands in a draw with Spain over the previous set of international fixtures.

The centre-back, signed from relegated Bournemouth in the summer for what Sky Sports reported to be a £41M transfer fee, has not featured for City since.

MORE: Man City rival Man United for potential £63million transfer as they expect player exit

However, it looks as though his return is on the horizon. Ahead of City’s clash with Burnley tomorrow, City took to Twitter to share a number of snaps from training.

One of which showed Ake back in Man City gear and back out on the pitch with his teammates.

Something that a number of City fans in the replies were clearly delighted to see…

More Stories / Latest News
“We all need a chance” – Liverpool star announces self-named charity offering support to youngsters
Arsenal first Premier League side to have fans return to confines of stadium – as soon as next Thursday
Video: ‘I’m not happy with him’ – Mourinho jokes that Tottenham star is too honest

City have not had the start to the season that Pep Guardiola will have hoped for. In fairness, the Spaniard has had several injuries to contend with so far this campaign.

Though, so has Jurgen Klopp, and Liverpool are still keeping pace at the top of the Premier League table – so can excuses really be made for City going forward?

More Stories Nathan Ake Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.