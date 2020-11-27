Menu

Man City target set to pen new contract – but inclusion of release clause suggests hunt is still on

Reported Manchester City transfer target Nicolas Tagliafico is set to extend his contract with Ajax, according to local outlet De Telegraaf.

Tagliafico has proven to be a reliable performer for Ajax since signing for the Dutch giants in the winter of 2018. It appears as though he good performances in Amsterdam have not gone unnoticed across the continent, either.

The Sun ran an exclusive story last month that Man City were keen on signing the Argentine, with Benjamin Mendy struggling to stay fit for any prolonged period of time since signing for the club from AS Monaco.

MORE: Video: Liverpool gifted the lead against Ajax after a horrific own goal from Tagliafico

However, De Telegraaf now report that Tagliafico is on the verge of signing a new contract with Ajax. Though, that doesn’t appear to be any sort of guarantee that he’ll be sticking around.

The report claims that Ajax were prepared to let him go over the summer if the price was right, while his new contract will include an undisclosed release clause.

While this may appear as though it’s Tagliafico committing his future to his current employers long-term, it certainly shouldn’t dissuade Pep Guardiola if he is keen on signing the 28-year-old.

