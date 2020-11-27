Man United given a 90% chance of signing free agent star but his arrival would surely result in one high profile departure

The transfer market is still in a strange place just now with many teams being reluctant to spend big on transfer fees, so we might see more free transfers than ever.

Players and agents will also realise that their best chance of cashing in could be to run their contract down, so it makes sense to at least get to that point where you can negotiate with other teams to see what offers are out there.

One of the higher profile free agents next summer could be AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu as he looks set to enter the final six months of his deal.

He’s been heavily linked with Man United in recent weeks and respected German journalist has rated his chances of moving to Old Trafford at 90%

He’s an excellent player and a deadly free kick taker so United would certainly get stronger again in that department, but you do have to wonder where he would fit into this current squad.

He is right footed but he’s not blisteringly quick so playing on the right hand side isn’t the best option, so he really needs to play on the left hand side where he can cut in, or as a number 10 where he can create from the centre.

The problem for United is they already have Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek battling for those central spots, while Martial and Rashford tend to play on the left if they set up in that formation.

READ MORE: Mixed news for Man United as Solskjaer declares two key players will be unlikely to play vs Southampton

It’s hard to believe that the Turkish star would want to leave Milan to be a third or fourth choice player someone else, so it suggests that at least one big name would need to leave Old Trafford.

If you look at recent form and team selections then the French duo of Pogba and Martial might be seen as expendable but it’s a big call for Solskjaer to make.

While Calhanoglu might battle for the same spot on the pitch, he’s a totally different player so United would need to be convinced of his quality.