Despite suggesting that there wasn’t an issue after being the victim of a sophisticated hacking of their computer systems, Manchester United still don’t have full functionality back a week later.

According to Sky Sports, some members of staff are unable to access their emails, and there are other functions within their systems that remain unavailable.

The club were at pains initially to point out that no customer data had been acquired and that would appear to remain the case.

Further, the club have now enlisted the help of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in order to get to the bottom of the problem as quickly as practicable.

“The NCSC is aware of an incident affecting Manchester United Football Club,” a spokesman said, cited by Sky Sports.

“And we are working with the organisation and partners to understand impact.”

More Stories / Latest News Former England centre-back makes bizarre return to football with Spanish third division side Video: Diego Maradona’s heart of gold on full display in beautiful clip with double amputee Seeded teams confirmed ahead of UEFA preliminary draw for World Cup 2022

Clearly, the fact that customer data remains protected is good news for everyone concerned, however, it does show that even the biggest organisations in the world are easy targets for those with the knowledge of how to disable their cyber security protocols.

If nothing else, this incident will force United into tightening those up.