Mixed news for Man United as Solskjaer declares two key players will be unlikely to play vs Southampton

Usually it’s nothing but bad news if a key player is ruled out for a game, but you have to wonder if Paul Pogba might be the exception for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That sounds harsh on Pogba and it’s nothing to do with his ability as a player, but it’s clear that Man United just doesn’t know how to fit him into the team just now.

We’ve seen a few examples where he’s placed in an unfamiliar role and it reflects badly on everyone as it often leaves him hung out to dry, while his absence also allows Bruno Fernandes to become the undisputed star in the midfield.

The Frenchman was already struggling with an injury going into the game this weekend, and it looks like Scott McTominay will join him in missing the Southampton clash:

OGS: “Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba weren’t on the grass, very unlikely for weekend.” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) November 27, 2020

This should mean there are opportunities for Fred or van de Beek to show why they should be starting every week, but time will tell if Pogba’s absence helps or hinders the side.