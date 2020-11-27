Photo: ‘The Best’ – Wayne Rooney’s tribute to Diego Maradona

It’s news that has shattered the world of football.

Diego Maradona’s premature death at the age of 60 has seen an outpouring of grief throughout the sport and across the planet.

Anyone with a passing interest in the beautiful game has looked to pay tribute to the diminutive Argentinian who was a giant of the game.

Wayne Rooney has shared a throwback picture from his Man United days, when Maradona turned up at training.

‘The best. Rest in peace, Diego Maradona,’ he wrote on Twitter.