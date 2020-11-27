Ronald Koeman could have an internal solution to Barcelona’s injury crisis due to incredible transformation in Samuel Umtiti

A change in manager can often give chances to players who were completely out of the picture under a previous regime, but Ronald Koeman showed no desire to bring Samuel Umtiti back into the fold.

He’s barely played in the past few seasons and it looked like his attitude and lack of fitness made it impossible for Koeman to give him a chance.

There were suggestions in the summer that he had lied over a Covid-19 situation as he was spotted at the airport when he told the club he was self isolating and couldn’t train, but it also reached a point where Barca couldn’t attract any interest in him at all.

It clearly looks like the penny has dropped for Umtiti as he’s gone vegan in an attempt to improve his wellbeing while he’s working harder than ever, so perhaps it’s time to give him a chance in the team.

Barca are decimated in defence just now after Gerard Pique went down with a long term injury, while reports from Spain have suggested that Umtiti has told the Barca coaching staff that he’s ready to return to action:

Samuel Umtiti se siente preparado para volver a competir y así lo ha transmitido al ‘staff’. El trabajo específico le está dando frutos y entiende que su próximo paso ya es entrar en una lista. Sin prisa, pero sin pausa. Koeman lo medita #fcblive pic.twitter.com/1igC0hdyrz — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) November 27, 2020

It won’t be a quick process but it sounds like Ronald Koeman is now fully considering him as an option, so it would be an incredible story if he managed to work his way back into the team and became a regular starter again.