Spurs tipped to sign Premier League winner for free in January

Spurs had a big summer in the transfer market and Daniel Levy has spent most of his time saying how poor the club is, so it would be a surprise if they made any big moves in January.

It does look like they are hoping to sign a wide player to add some depth, so it’s interesting to see that Goal have tipped them to sign Demarai Gray on a free transfer in January.

They quote the Transfer Window Podcast in suggesting that Leicester are willing to let him go for free because his contract is up at the end of the season, so it could be interesting to see how this turns out.

He is a Premier League winner who has the pace and trickery to add an exciting option to the team if he’s at the top of his game, but he’s struggled with injuries and he’s barely played a part for Leicester so far this season.

He’s only 24 so there’s still a slight chance that he can improve and become a key player if he’s given chances to play and impress, but it’s hard to see him being anything other than an emergency back-up if he does link up with Jose Mourinho’s squad.