“They will pay dearly” Diego Maradona’s lawyer vows to go after individuals who took selfies with his body

The outpouring of respect and love for Diego Maradona after his passing has been amazing to see, but there’s always a select few who let the side down.

Reports have emerged which suggested a few individuals had started taking selfies with his body and posting the pictures online so it’s perfectly understandable that a lot of people are furious.

Football Italia have reported on some comments made by Maradona’s lawyer, and it won’t surprise anyone to hear that he’s warning of consequences for the idiots who did this.

The report suggests these people were actually employees of the funeral home where his body was being stored, while one of them has already been identified and fired after positing the images on social media.

It’s suggested that there are two more who have yet to be identified, but the same fate will befall them when they’re found out.

That won’t be enough for the lawyer who has hinted that more significant actions and consequences will be coming their way:

“They are guilty of an outrageous and aberrant act. They will pay dearly.”