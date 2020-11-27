Turnaround is almost complete for assumed flop at Old Trafford as Man United consider offering him a new deal

It’s always good to see a player who manages to turn everything around when they are completely written off at a club.

Man United were ridiculed for the signing of Fred for a couple of seasons and that was justified in many ways, as it just looked like he offered nothing to the team.

He looked weak so he wasn’t dominant in the midfield or strong on the ball, his passing was utterly dreadful and his positioning wasn’t great either.

It even reached a point where it looked like he wouldn’t even get to leave because nobody wanted him, but he slowly worked his way back into the team and he’s becoming a key member of the side.

Perhaps he just needed some time to adjust but his relentless energy is now being put to good use, while he’s improved in all aspects of his game a new contract would be deserved.

The Manchester Evening News have reported that Fred is the next player who could be in line for a contract extension, so it would complete an almighty turnaround from total flop to a second contract.

It is confirmed that his current deal runs until 2024 and the club also have an option to extend it by one year, so this looks like a move to reward him rather than preventing him from approaching the end of his deal.

It’s also suggested that he’s a favourite of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, so a new deal would also indicate the club have no plans to move on from him either.