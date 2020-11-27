In the wake of Diego Maradona’s untimely death, the great and the good from the world of football have all looked to pay tribute to the Argentinian.

Arguably his finest hour was at the World Cup tournament in Mexico during the summer of 1986, where he virtually single-handedly won Argentina the trophy.

There were more than enough moments from the No.10 in that tournament to dine out on for a lifetime, but the pick of the bunch has to be his ‘goal of the century’ scored against England.

An awful lot has been said about the ‘Hand of God’ goal, however, his follow up to that just a few minutes later will remain in the annals of football history for the right reasons.

It’s almost certainly the best goal to be scored in a World Cup, and might even be the best ever.

However, England player at the time and now pundit, Glenn Hoddle, believes that if VAR was in use at the time, the goal would’ve been ruled out because of a foul on him in the build up.