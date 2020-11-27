Video: Heart-breaking final footage of Diego Maradona shows his class and the joy he brought to so many

It’s fair to say that the world is still trying to process everything surrounding the passing of Diego Maradona, with so many wonderful tributes and memories being shared in the past few days.

He was also well known as a man who would do anything to make others happy, so this last known footage of him is heart-breaking to see:

Maradona turns and waves to overjoyed little girl in last ever footage of the star, filmed days before he died https://t.co/JK3WJPmkXQ pic.twitter.com/vXWHDrU7gU — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 27, 2020

He’s clearly unwell and struggling to walk on his own, but he still makes a point of turning round to wave at the fan who is delighted to see him.

It shows just how much he is loved and appreciated, while we will no doubt see other similar examples come out in the next few weeks too.