It’s been a long time coming, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel as far as supporters being allowed back into football stadiums are concerned.

Aside from one pilot even between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea, no fans have been inside a ground since March this year.

With the new lockdown measures taking effect from December 2, however, up to 2,000 supporters will be allowed in some grounds around the country, and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, during his pre-match press conference for the match against Brighton, noted that it’s a small step in the right direction.