Wayne Rooney set to axe himself from Derby squad as some fans bemoan his poor performances

As reported by Telegraph journalist John Percy, Wayne Rooney is set to drop himself for Derby County against Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow.

Derby, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League in 2019 after losing the playoff final to Aston Villa, sit rock bottom of the Championship at current.

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney, formerly a player-coach under Phillip Cocu’s reign at the club, is the current interim manager in charge of the squad.

Now, as reported by John Percy on Twitter, Rooney is set to axe himself from the Derby squad in order to fully focus on his managerial duties at Pride Park.

Although, there’s a few Derby fans in the replies to the tweet who believe that he ought to be left out of the team for performance reasons alone.

Rooney is now 35-years-old. It’s been almost 20 years since he burst onto the scene at Everton. He ought to start winding down his playing days, and if a career in management is what he’s after, then he should focus all his energy into that.

