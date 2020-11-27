Just over a month separates European football’s top clubs with another transfer window.

Although the winter market tends to be a lot quieter than its summer counterpart, there’s reason enough to believe, for some teams at least, that January will provide them with the opportunity to buy a player or players to help them kick on in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Manchester United would appear to be an outfit in dire need of at least a couple of quality additions, but they’re almost certain to be disappointed by the fact that they’ll not to able to acquire one target.

The problem for the Red Devils over the past few transfer windows has been an inability to meet the asking price for players, but in Erling Haaland’s case, Borussia Dortmund simply won’t do business with the Old Trafford outfit.

“We plan for the long term with Erling,” sporting director, Micheal Zorc, said in a press conference, cited by the Daily Star.

“[Rumours] do not have to be dealt with at all. I will see him with us for a long time.”

More Stories / Latest News Juventus plotting move for £39M Manchester United misfit with January approach considered Barcelona fans might be hoping history repeats itself for Ronald Koeman “Having someone like him in the team was incredible” – Neco Williams hails influence of former Liverpool star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs the season to turnaround for him, and with the current crop of players that seems unlikely.

The Norwegian would appear to need to turn his attentions elsewhere too, and then hope the powers that be don’t leave it until the last possible moment before trying to bring in a new face or two.