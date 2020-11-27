Wolves told they must pay $173m release clause if they want to sign exciting attacker

Release clauses were always designed to be at the higher end of a player’s value to ensure a club would get a good fee, but they’ve risen to astronomical levels ever since PSG took Neymar from Barcelona.

It means that clubs will place an impossible value on their players to ensure that they have full control of when they leave, but it does lead to some entertaining demands when they insist on someone paying it.

The latest example comes from Brazil and Gremio forward Pepe. He’s starting to emerge as a star for Brazil at youth level, while he’s also managed eleven goals and seven assists from the left wing position this season.

It means that European interest is starting to emerge, with Goal reporting that Wolves have had a serious look at bringing him in.

Unfortunately the Gremio Vice-President has told Portuguese outlet O Jogo that the club will be holding out for his $173m release clause, so that would rule out a transfer if it’s true.

It’s probably just part of their plan to ensure they do get a giant fee if he does move on, but it will be interesting to see how much he goes for when he does eventually move on.