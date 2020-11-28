Angel Gomes opens up on emotional Man United move and explains which current star helped him settle in

Former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes has opened up on his summer move away from the Reds to Ligue 1 side Lille and has revealed that Bruno Fernandes played a crucial role in the youngster settling into his new home.

Gomes, 20, joined United’s youth academy in 2006 and went on to feature in 66 matches in all competitions for the Reds’ youth sides before making his senior first-team debut in May 2017.

Despite being hotly tipped to develop into one of the club’s best attackers, Gomes struggled to get first-team game time under his belt and ended up making just 10 senior appearances before turning down a new contract in the summer.

After rejecting the chance to commit his long-term future to United, Gomes later moved on to French side Lille.

Since joining Lille, Gomes was quickly loaned out to Portuguese side Boavista in an attempt to continue his development.

Having kicked his loan spell with Boavista off with a bang after already being directly involved in seven goals from just five appearances, Gomes looks to have reignited his career.

Speaking exclusively to Independent recently, the 20-year-old has opened on his decision to depart Old Trafford, he said: “I knew it would be hard, but I didn’t quite understand how emotional it would be.

“Saying goodbye to the friends I’ve known since the very start; all the staff; the security at the gate. I love everyone there and it was all I’d ever known. I don’t think it had quite sunk in, leaving everything behind.