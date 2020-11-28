There’s no point denying that 2020 has been one of the worst years in Barcelona’s history.

Ever since the turn of the year when the club made the ridiculous decision to sack Ernesto Valverde with the Catalans at the top of the La Liga table, and replace him with Quique Setien, things have gone from bad to worse.

However, there may be a chink of light at the end of a very long tunnel and a thawing of relations between the players and interim board.

On Friday evening, Barcelona announced via their official website that Ronald Koeman and the players, including the likes of Lionel Messi, had agreed to a €122m pay cut with a deferred variable pay cut of a further €50m.

More Stories / Latest News “They will pay dearly” Diego Maradona’s lawyer vows to go after individuals who took selfies with his body Video: Struggling Newcastle striker Joelinton finally gets his goal with a lucky deflection against Crystal Palace Turnaround is almost complete for assumed flop at Old Trafford as Man United consider offering him a new deal

This is yet to be ratified, but there aren’t expected to be any problems for the same to happen at some point in the following week.

With Josep Maria Bartomeu out of the way, it finally appears that everyone at the club is willing to work together again.