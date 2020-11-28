There are just under two months left until Barcelona’s membership go to the polls to vote in their new president.

After the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu, a new president will be incumbent in the role around six months before the date that the elections were originally set for.

As is customary, all of the candidates are already positioning themselves to be regarded as the favourite, and the best way to do so is to make pronouncements regarding new signings.

Joan Laporta, who will officially present his candidacy on Monday, famously promised that David Beckham would sign for Barca if he was elected president back in 2003. As it turned out, Ronaldinho came instead.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that a number of candidates have identified Neymar as a prospective signing, but Erling Haaland is another player that many of those wanting to earn the right to govern the club have pinpointed as a marquee purchase.

Borussia Dortmund are unlikely to let the youngster go cheaply, and the coronavirus pandemic has had an incredible effect on the finances of clubs Europe-wide, however, if Barca can offload a couple of their big names in the interim, there’s no reason why Haaland won’t be wearing the Blaugrana by the end of the season.