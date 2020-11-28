Image: Borussia Dortmund’s classy tribute to late legend Diego Maradona for clash with Cologne

Borussia Dortmund paid their respects to the late Diego Maradona ahead of their contest with Cologne this afternoon.

Maradona sadly passed away early this week, with the whole football world mourning the loss of a legend.

Dortmund, while they have no direct affiliation with the Argentine, are no different.

You don’t have to have met Maradona, played with Maradona or even been alive while Maradona was playing to appreciate what a phenomenon he was.

When your shirt hangs alone in the midst of the famous Dortmund ‘wall’ on a match day, you can be certain that the legacy you left is one that will stand forever.

In dortmund on the yellow wall..? pic.twitter.com/8zUO31vesV — Michelle (@sanchosborussia) November 28, 2020

It’s a classy touch from Dortmund, who have proven themselves to be a classy club over the years.

You get the feeling that this state of mourning will continue for some time. There really is no replacing a player or character like Diego Maradona.